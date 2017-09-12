St. X and Trinity break bread together in a salute to the big game

The rivalry between Saint X and Trinity is a longstanding tradition in Louisville, KY, especially over football. There's a full schedule of events ahead of the nationally recognized game, like the Salute to THE GAME Luncheon that can benefit both schools. The luncheon is September 28, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the Galt House. You can get tickets at CEFLou.org, or by calling 502-585-2747. Don't forget the big game is at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium on Friday, September 29th at 8:00 PM.

