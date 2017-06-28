St. Stephen Bulldogs has the team, now they need fans' help

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Summer might have just started, but Fall and football season are right around the corner. If you're interested in sponsoring a youth team in need, St. Stephen’s boys football team needs help getting all of the equipment necessary to keep the game fun and safe. Call Coach Tyrone Anderson at 502-724-0208 to reach out and see how you can help. The Bulldogs' first game is August 12, 2017 at Shawnee High School against Christian Academy. You can find out more about the league by searching 'LYFL' on Google.

