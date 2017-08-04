WHAS
St. Patrick's Parish takes the cakes for the big booth at St. Joe's picnic

You can never have too much cake, especially if you’re St. Patrick's Parish, the group collecting treats for the cake booth at the St. Joe's Picnic. The Saint Joseph Picnic is Saturday, August 12th and the Pre-Picnic Party is the Friday night before. If you want to donate to help purchase cakes for the cake booth, there's a link at SJKids.org under the “Picnic” tab. All the bakeries you can call directly to donate a cake or cupcakes are listed below.

 

Heitzmans                      426-7736    $8.50 

Bussmanns                   893-3822    $8.50 

Plehns                            896-4438    $9.95

Gigi's Cupcakes           426-2113    $10 - 4-pack of Cupcakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes  835-2001    $9.95 - 3-Bundtlet Tower

