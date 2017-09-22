St. Patrick's Day comes a few months early at Louisville's Irish Fest

The rolling green hills of Bellarmine University is the perfectly reminiscent location for a festival that is full of Irish Culture. Attend the Louisville Irish Fest on September 23 and 24, 2017 at Bellarmine University. Tickets are $10 dollars for adults and $5 for kids 5- 12. Guilderoy Byrne plays Sunday at 1:00 and 3:00 PM. More details can be found at LouisvilleIrishFest.com.

