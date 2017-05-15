WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Spot fake news with these simple steps

According to a Pew Research Center poll, one out of four people admit they've shared a fake news story, either purposely or by mistake. Kate Howard, a reporter with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, joins GDL to teach us how to spot fake ne

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 7:39 AM. EDT May 15, 2017

Learn more on how to spot fake news during the How-To Festival at the main library on Saturday, May 13, 2017. The festival runs from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM at 301 York Street in Louisville, Kentucky.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories