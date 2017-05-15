Spot fake news with these simple steps

Learn more on how to spot fake news during the How-To Festival at the main library on Saturday, May 13, 2017. The festival runs from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM at 301 York Street in Louisville, Kentucky.
© 2017 ABC News
According to a Pew Research Center poll, one out of four people admit they've shared a fake news story, either purposely or by mistake. Kate Howard, a reporter with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, joins GDL to teach us how to spot fake ne
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs