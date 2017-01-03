WHAS
SportsFest gives kids the chance to try their hand (or foot) at different sports

SportsFest on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:02 PM. EST January 03, 2017

From soccer to baseball to basketball and more, SportsFest features 15 interactive sports zones and clinics where kids can meet coaches, participate in challenges and even win prizes. SportsFest is Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 10:00AM until 6:00 PM and Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 12:00 AM until 5:00 PM. You can find more information at SportsFestLou.com.


