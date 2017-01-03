SportsFest gives kids the chance to try their hand (or foot) at different sports

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

From soccer to baseball to basketball and more, SportsFest features 15 interactive sports zones and clinics where kids can meet coaches, participate in challenges and even win prizes. SportsFest is Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 10:00AM until 6:00 PM and Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 12:00 AM until 5:00 PM. You can find more information at SportsFestLou.com.