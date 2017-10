Bats and Bourbon are the theme for the Second Chances Wildlife fundraiser this Friday, October 13th at the historic Waldeck Mansion in Crestwood, KY. The party runs from 7:00PM to 10:00PM. Tickets are $55 per person and you can purchase them at BourbonandBats2017.EventBrite.com. Find out more about Second Chances’ work at SecondChancesWildlife.org.





