(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Spencer Sutherland is a musician on the rise, as his new song “Selfish” has gained more than one million streams and put him in the top five of Macy's Rising Stars. He joins GDL to talk about his bright future and give us a sample of his song. You can vote for Spencer Sutherland at MacysRisingStar.IHeartradio.com through July 7, 2017. See him perform in person June 23, 2017, at 7:00 PM at Diamond Pub on Barret Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. You can also follow him on social media and at SpencerSutherland.com.

