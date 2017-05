(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Taylor Bothwell from the Speed Museum stops by GDL to give some of the smartphone picture taking tips she’ll be sharing at the 'Smartphone Photography' workshop. Attend the workshop at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Tickets are $5 for members and $22 for nonmembers. You can register at SpeedMuseum.org.

