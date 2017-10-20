WHAS
Special Olympics KY stars are ready to compete and raise funds

GDL meets some of the Special Olympics Kentucky Athletes who are in the middle of training for the USA Games, including Caitlin Roy, who is hosting a special fundraiser.

GDL meets some of the Special Olympics Kentucky Athletes who are in the middle of training for the USA Games, including Caitlin Roy, who is hosting a special fundraiser. Caitlyn's fundraiser will be Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Louisville Professional Firefighters Union Hall at 400 Bakers Lane from 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM. The 2017 USA Special Olympics Games are July 1st through the 8th in Seattle, Washington. If you'd like to donate outside of the fundraiser, you can call 502-326-5002. You can find more about all the athletes at SOKY.org.

