"Soul - icious" barbecue again for the Louisville Blues, Brews and Barbecue Festival

It’s time again for Louisville's annual celebration of blues, brews and barbecue. The Louisville Blues, Brews and Barbecue Festival has been a summer favorite since 1998. Organizer Jennifer Washle and Jamie Givan from Momma's BBQ to give us a taste of what we'll experience this time around. The festival is July 21 and 22, 2017 at the Louisville Water Tower. Find tickets and more information at LouisvilleBluesandBBQFestival.com.

© 2017 ABC News