"Soul - icious" barbecue again for the Louisville Blues, Brews and Barbecue Festival

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 8:16 AM. EDT July 14, 2017

It’s time again for Louisville's annual celebration of blues, brews and barbecue. The Louisville Blues, Brews and Barbecue Festival has been a summer favorite since 1998. Organizer Jennifer Washle and Jamie Givan from Momma's BBQ to give us a taste of what we'll experience this time around. The festival is July 21 and 22, 2017 at the Louisville Water Tower. Find tickets and more information at LouisvilleBluesandBBQFestival.com.

