Soul Circus plays with heart at MERFest

Soul Circus is one of five Louisville bands performing at MERFest Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Headliners Music Hall at 1386 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY. MERFest raises money for the Musician's Emergency Resource Foundation that helps local musicians in times of crisis. The lineup also includes The Louisville Crashers, Radiotronic, VGroove and Wildwood. For tickets and information, go to LouisvilleLiveMusic.com.

