WHAS
Close

Soon-to-be retirees can learn a thing or two from the millennial generation

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss how renting, paying off debt, and living with roommates can help lead to a successful retirement.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:49 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss how renting, paying off debt, and living with roommates can help lead to a successful retirement. The Racing to Retirement team joins us each week with financial advice. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their radio program “Racing to Retirement” on 840 WHAS for more answers to your retirement questions.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories