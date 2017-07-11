Soon-to-be retirees can learn a thing or two from the millennial generation

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss how renting, paying off debt, and living with roommates can help lead to a successful retirement. The Racing to Retirement team joins us each week with financial advice. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their radio program “Racing to Retirement” on 840 WHAS for more answers to your retirement questions.
