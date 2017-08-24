Small Time Napoleon is now bigger than ever and getting ready for the release of their latest album "Too Big to Fail." They join GDL to give a musical taste of the easy-going sound you can expect to hear on the album. See Small Time Napoleon perform on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 8:00 PM at the Kentucky Center. Tickets are $15. Details can be found at KentuckyCenter.org, or call 502-584-7777.

