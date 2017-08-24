WHAS
Small Time Napoleon is a little band with a sound that's "Too Big to Fail"

Small Time Napoleon is now bigger than ever and getting ready for the release of their latest album "Too Big to Fail." They join GDL to give a musical taste of the easy-going sound you can expect to hear on the album.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:13 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

Small Time Napoleon is now bigger than ever and getting ready for the release of their latest album "Too Big to Fail." They join GDL to give a musical taste of the easy-going sound you can expect to hear on the album. See Small Time Napoleon perform on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 8:00 PM at the Kentucky Center. Tickets are $15. Details can be found at KentuckyCenter.org, or call 502-584-7777.

