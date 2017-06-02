WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Singer Turley Richards has helped shape popular music for 50 years

Louisville singer Turley Richards has been helping shape popular music for more than 50 years by coaching singers who've competed on shows like "American Idol" and "the Voice." Now he's formed his own band for the first time in 35 years called Melodious F

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:36 AM. EDT June 02, 2017

Louisville singer Turley Richards performed on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson in the 1960s, was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame and coaches singers who've competed on shows like "American Idol" and "The Voice." Now he has a new backing band for the first time in 35 years called Melodious Funk. See them perform in Springfield, Kentucky on June 10, 2017 at Springfield's Blues, Brews and BBQ from 8:00 PM until 11:00 PM. Find out more on TurleyRichards.com or on his Facebook page.

 

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories