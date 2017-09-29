WHAS
Shop & Stroll through any of the 10 boutiques in Middletown

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 7:20 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

The Shop & Stroll event in Middletown may be over but there’s still plenty of reason to head out to the boutiques in Middletown. Karen Long and Ashley Puckett from Chick A D’s bring a small taste of everything to the Great Day Live studio. Many stores have extended their Shop & Stroll specials through Friday, September 29th, 2017. Chick A D’s is located at 11728 Main St.

