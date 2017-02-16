Shattering sports' color barrier

GDL is joined by two men who helped integrate the SEC and local college-sports programs. Among their honors, Nate Northington was the first African-American athlete to play in the SEC; Wade Houston became the first black head coach in the SEC. They’ll be part of "A Salute to African American Athletes," on Sunday, February 18, 2017, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Yearlings Club, 4309 West Broadway, Louisville, KY.
