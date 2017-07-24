WHAS
Close

Shake up your plan to lose unwanted weight with Rêve Body Sculpting

Angie Fenton goes to R�ve Body Sculpting to see how they can be involved in your plan to lose weight.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:54 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

Angie Fenton goes to Rêve Body Sculpting to see how they can help you lose weight. Visit their Louisville, KY location at 12238 Shelbyville Road. For more information, check out RêveBodySculpting.com or call 502-709-4492.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories