Shady trees and cold beer make Louisville a cooler place

Louisville loves its trees just as much as it loves its beer. That’s why the two are coming together in a perfect union to protect the Kentucky city’s tree canopy. Join Trees Louisville and Mad Tree Brewing at the Hilltop Tavern August 10, 2017 at 7:00 PM; at HopCat August 11th at 8:00 PM, and Saturday August 12th at 2:00 PM at Great Flood Brewing. MadTree will donate a portion of each pint sold at these events to Trees Louisville. Find more on the Trees Louisville Facebook page here or at TreesLouisville.org.

