Set the groundwork for your health goals with a fitness assessment

Matt Cappotelli on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:32 PM. EST December 27, 2016

LAC personal trainer Matt Cappotelli explains how the free fitness assessment LAC offers can get anyone who wants to better their health moving in the right direction. Find more information on the services at LAC and sign up for a membership at LouisvilleAthleticClub.com.


