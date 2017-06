(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Some of the premier pole vaulters join GDL to impress us with the high-flying hijinks they’ll be getting into at Louisville’s Fourth Street Live! Vault in the Ville is, July 1 and 2, 2017, with a pole-vault exhibition starting at 5:00 PM on Friday, and competitions starting at 9:00 AM Saturday. It's a free event and the schedule can be found at VaultintheVille.com.

