Second Chances Wildlife is going "batty" with a rare bourbon bottle auction

Second Chances Wildlife on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:27 PM. EST January 12, 2017

Brigette Williams joins GDL with a live bat to explain the connection between Second Chances Wildlife and a rare bottle of Buffalo Trace bourbon worth up to $10,000. The auction for the O.F.C Distillery bottle runs through February 25, 2017. You can find more information about the bourbon and enter to win at 32Auctions.com/KYBourbon. The Second Chances' website is SecondChancesWildlife.org

