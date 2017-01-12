(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Brigette Williams joins GDL with a live bat to explain the connection between Second Chances Wildlife and a rare bottle of Buffalo Trace bourbon worth up to $10,000. The auction for the O.F.C Distillery bottle runs through February 25, 2017. You can find more information about the bourbon and enter to win at 32Auctions.com/KYBourbon. The Second Chances' website is SecondChancesWildlife.org.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved