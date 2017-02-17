WHAS
Search for Great Animals has gone to the dogs (and tortoises)

Great Animals on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:39 AM. EST February 17, 2017

We’re looking to celebrate stories of local animals like Carter the therapy dog and Misty the red-footed tortoise. Share pictures and stories of a special animal on the Great Day Live Facebook page.

