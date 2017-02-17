Search for Great Animals has gone to the dogs (and tortoises)

We’re looking to celebrate stories of local animals like Carter the therapy dog and Misty the red-footed tortoise. Share pictures and stories of a special animal on the Great Day Live Facebook page.
Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved
Great Animals on Great Day Live!
We’re looking to celebrate stories of local animals like Carter the therapy dog and Misty the red-footed tortoise. Share pictures and stories of a special animal on the Great Day Live Facebook page.
Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs