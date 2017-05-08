Close Save money for extra gambling this Derby season Connor Galle is doing Derby on the cheap in order to save as much money as possible for mint juleps and betting. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 10:41 AM. EDT May 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Connor Galle is doing Derby on the cheap in order to save as much money as possible for mint juleps and betting. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS UPS aircraft mechanics to hold protest Valley Station SWAT standoff ends peacefully Local celebs react to city-wide violence First Alert StormTeam: Temps go up and down next week UPS pilots killed in WV crash McKinney mother warns intruder in a Facebook message One-eyed horse Patch to run in Derby Silver Alert issued for 70 year old Students clean post-Derby trash Woodford Reserve's Tim Laird talks Liquid Bourbon Ball, Derby More Stories Silver Alert issued for 70 year old man May. 8, 2017, 4:27 a.m. KPrep testing begins Monday for JCPS students May. 7, 2017, 9:10 p.m. UPS aircraft mechanics to hold protest May. 8, 2017, 5:19 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs