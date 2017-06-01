Save a life, and you could win a car

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

While you may be relaxed and ready for vacation this summer, the need for blood donations never takes a vacation. The Kentucky Blood Center is offering one lucky summer lifesaver a brand new car as an incentive to keep lifesaving blood in supply! Enter to win a new Toyota Highlander by donating blood through September 8, 2017 at Kentucky Blood Center, 12905 Shelbyville Road in Middletown, Kentucky. You can also find them at KYBloodCenter.org, and on social media.

