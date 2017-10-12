Sample food from the Middle East without going overseas

The annual Taste of St. Michael Ethnic Fair gives locals the chance to taste traditional Slavic, Greek and Middle Eastern foods, dance to Arabic, Indian and Ethiopian songs, and shop around the world without leaving the country. The Fair is Friday, October 13, 2017 from 4:30 until 10:00 PM and Saturday, October 14th from 12:00 until 10:00 PM. St. Michael is located at 3701 St. Michael Church Drive off Hikes Lane in Louisville, KY.

