Salute to Our Heroes Concert commemorates all who put their lives on the line

It has been 16 years since the 9/11 attacks killed thousands in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. While the sting of the events that day may have faded men and women across America continue to lay their lives on the line to help and protect Amer

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:44 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

It has been 16 years since the 9/11 attacks killed thousands in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. Organizations around Louisville, KY come together for a concert to say thanks to all of those who continue to keep the country safe. The 9/11 Salute to Heroes benefit concert is September 11, 2017 at Fourth Street Live from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. All the donations collected will go to Operation Helping Heroes. You can get more information at 4thStLive.com/Events.


 

