Salute to Our Heroes Concert commemorates all who put their lives on the line

It has been 16 years since the 9/11 attacks killed thousands in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. Organizations around Louisville, KY come together for a concert to say thanks to all of those who continue to keep the country safe. The 9/11 Salute to Heroes benefit concert is September 11, 2017 at Fourth Street Live from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. All the donations collected will go to Operation Helping Heroes. You can get more information at 4thStLive.com/Events.





