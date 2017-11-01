WHAS
Salt and smoke are the secrets to cure-your-own country ham

Lean how to cure your own ham with Steve Coomes, author of "Country Ham: A Southern Tradition of Hog, Salt and Smoke" at Copper Kings.

If store-bought ham isn't your thing, learn how to cure your own at the "Cured and Crafted Workshops" held at Copper & Kings with authorSteve Coomes. Brandon O'Daniel, head distiller at Copper & Kings, shares a cocktail recipe that pairs perfectly with cured ham. Tickets for "Cured and Crafted" are $17 and include a complimentary cocktail. Tickets can be purchased at copperandkings.com
Steve Coomes book "Country Ham" can be found at his website stevecoomes.com

