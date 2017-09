Bark and the Park and the 5K Woof Walk and Run are Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Seneca Park near Cannons Lane in Louisville, KY from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The Woof Walk starts at 8, and you can register in-person or on AnimalCareSociety.org to save $5.

© 2017 WHAS-TV