Run to the rhythm of helping UofL music students

To date, the Friends of the UofL School of Music has raised over $600,000 for music loving students to attend the university. Now, they are giving you the chance to help those students with a 5k run/walk. The third annual 5K run/walk to fund scholarships for UofL Music School students is on September 30, 2017 at Hogan's Foundation in Cherokee Park in Louisville, KY. The run gets started at 8:00 am and you can register at FriendsofUofLMusic.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV