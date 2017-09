Dare to Care is taking their annual walk a stroke further by merging with the Voyageur Canoe World Championship. The 2017 Dare To Care Hunger Walk, Run and Row will be October 1st on the Harbor Lawn at Waterfront Park in Louisville, KY. Call 502-966-3821 or go to HungerWalkRunRow.org to sign up now. Find more information about Dare to Care on DaretoCare.org.

