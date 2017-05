(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The River Valley Humane Society wants to make sure every dog has its day with The Blessing of the Animals and Pet Festival. Both events are Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 11:00 AM till 4:00 PM at the Crawford County 4-H Park in Marengo, Indiana. Details can be found on their Facebook page here or on RiverValleyHumaneSociety.org.

