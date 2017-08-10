Rhonda Goff offers roadmap for other parents navigating grief

Rhonda J. Goff traveled a road of grief after the death of her only son in 1996. She didn’t travel the road alone, though; she credits her spirituality with getting her through the hardest of times. She’s written a book "Road Trip: Jesus, Jeremy and Me" to help other families dealing with the same type of loss. Rhonda will sign copies of her book Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the Olde Bloomfield Meeting Hall in Bloomfield, KY from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. You can find details on her Facebook page here.

