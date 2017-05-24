Retro cars and pin-up girls take over GDL and Beatersville

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

GDL is swarmed by retro cars and pin-up girls ahead of the Beatersville Car & Bike Show. The show is May 27 and 28, 2017 at the Tim Faulkner Gallery at the corner of 15th and Portland in Louisville, Kentucky. There's a car cruise and live music on Saturday with the car show opening at 10:00 AM on Sunday. Tickets are $10, and it is free for 12 and under. The line-up of bands is at Beatersville.com.

