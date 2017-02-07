Retirement game plan may keep you from going into overtime

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss what to do if you’re in the retirement “red zone.” The radio show hosts and financial advisors join us each week to help with the race to retirement. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their show “Racing to Retirement,” on 840 WHAS for more answers to your retirement questions.
