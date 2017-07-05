Mark Hebert talks about how UofL researchers are studying the “dilemma zone” at stoplights and how they can time them better to decrease accidents. Find more information about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com. You can also catch UofL Today with Mark Hebert Mondays and Tuesdays at 6:00 PM on 93.9 FM, on Metro TV Monday through Friday, and on KET KY.

