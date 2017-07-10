Renowned magician Lance Burton brings magic to the big screen and to animal shelters

Most magicians want to pull a rabbit out of a hat, but Louisville's own Lance Burton wants to pull as many cats and dogs out of the shelter as he possibly can. The world-famous magician is also famously an animal lover, who is helping the Kentucky Humane Society with the Louisville premiere of his film "Billy Topit: Master Magician." You can see the film on July 11, 2017 at the Kentucky Center in Whitney Hall. The film starts at 7:00 PM with the red carpet rolling out an hour before. Tickets are $18 and benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. Details for that and all the other public events during Louisville's magic convention can be found at KentuckyCenter.org.





