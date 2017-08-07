Renowned artist Dale Chihuly shows glass is good for more than just holding your bourbon

Contemporary glass art by world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly finds spotlight alongside barrels of bourbon at the Maker’s Mark distillery. The Chihuly exhibit will be on display at Maker's Mark distillery in Loretto, KY through October 7, 2017. You can see it on the regular distillery, or on the special "Chihuly Nights" tours on Saturday nights from 6:00 until 10:00 PM. Tickets for that are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Details can be found at Tours.MakersMark.com.

