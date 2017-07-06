Red Skelton leaving his mark

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen recovering after mysterious illness left him unable to walk
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
Murray State University explosion
-
Jared's weather forecast 7/5/17
-
School board votes to close two Jeffersonville elementary schools
-
Man finds dog buried alive on Georgia trail
-
KY horse owners want more firework regulations after horses injured
-
Holcomb expands drug treatment
-
Police haze naked man at train station
-
West Louisville restaurants find recipe for success
More Stories
-
Occasional rain today, strong storms possible Friday…Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Trump says US considering 'pretty severe things' in…Jul. 6, 2017, 5:02 a.m.
-
Earthquake rocks Montana, Idaho and WashingtonJul. 6, 2017, 4:55 a.m.