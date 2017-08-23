Recovery Zone may be a fix for days of poor mental health

On average, Kentuckians experience over four days a month of poor mental health days, one day more than the national average. Amanda Newton and Judy Callaway with Centerstone Kentucky joins GDL to talk about how they can help knock that number down. Centerstone's Recovery Zone is located at 708 Magazine Street in Louisville, KY. Their phone number is 502-589-1100. Find more information on Centerstone's services and locations at CenterstoneKY.org.

