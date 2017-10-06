WHAS
Reconnect with the over 135,000 people buried at Louisville's Cave Hill Cemetery

October 06, 2017

Angie Fenton takes in the sights and sounds of the beautiful Cave Hill Cemetery. You can too during twilight wagon tours throughout the fall. They’re also hosting the Military Figures of Cave Hill from the American Revolution to World War II on October 14th and the Remarkable Women of Cave Hill tour on October 21st. Find out about all upcoming tours at CaveHillCemetery.com

