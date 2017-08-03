Real or not real, that is the question?

There are many real-life questions about what role media play and how media saturation can affect the masses. The Frazier Museum wants to help you answer those questions with their "Real or Not Real" event, where people can find help in sorting through all the information being put out in the world. "Real or Not Real" is August 31, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Details are at FrazierMuseum.org/calendar-of-events.

