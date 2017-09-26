WHAS
Close

Read the book that can help you read people

Louisville author and blogger Anne Bogel joins GDL to talk about her book "Reading People" and how understanding different personalities can help you be more successful.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:15 PM. EDT September 26, 2017

Louisville author and blogger Anne Bogel joins GDL to talk about her book "Reading People" and how understanding different personalities can help you be more successful. Find more from Anne on her website ModernMrsDarcy.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories