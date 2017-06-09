WHAS
Rasheda Ali celebrates her father's life and legacy

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:49 AM. EDT June 09, 2017

With the “I Am Ali” festival celebrating the life of Muhammad Ali this summer, “Moving Day Louisville” is drawing attention to the Parkinson's disease that affected Ali's later years. The Greatest’s daughter Rasheda Ali will lead a fundraising walk Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Waterfront Park’s Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Louisville, Kentucky starting at 10:30 am. Find more information at MovingDayLouisville.org.

 

