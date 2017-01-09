Radon gas is no laughing matter

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Radon is an odorless, colorless radioactive gas that can be very dangerous to your health if it builds up in your home. Luckily, the Department of Public Health and Wellness has a free radon test kit available by request from LouisvilleKY.gov, or by calling 502-574-6650. Find more information about radon and what to do if it's found in your home at KentuckyRadon.org.