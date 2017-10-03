Purple purses are the symbol of freedom for women against domestic abuse

One in four women in the United States have experienced domestic abuse, and 99% of those victims say that can't leave the unhealthy relationship because of their financial situation. The Purple Purse Campaign brings awareness and support to women who are trying to free themselves. You can find about how you can help the Purple Purse Campaign at PurplePurse.com. More information about the Center for Women and Families is on TheCenterOnline.org.

