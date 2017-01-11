Puppies may be cute, but are you prepared?

Regardless if your family got a puppy for Christmas, or your kids are still bugging you for one, Andrea Blair from the Kentucky Humane Society offers tips to help you get ready for a furry new friend. Get more free advice on what to do when caring for a pet by calling the Kentucky Humane Society Pet Help Line at 502-509-4PET. Find the dog of your dreams at one of the Kentucky Humane Society's 10 adoption sites across Kentuckiana. Go to KYHumane.org, or call them at 502-366-3355 to find the location closest to you.
