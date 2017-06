(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Josh Card's heroes have always been cowboys, and after 15 years of playing in punk and hardcore bands, he's back to the honky-tonk and outlaw music. You can hear Josh Card and the Restless Souls Friday night, June 30, 2017, at 7:00 PM at "Lights Out Bar and Grill" in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. You can learn more about the band at JoshCardMusic.com.

© 2017 ABC News