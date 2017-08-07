Protect your pup from the canine flu

Getting ready for back-to-school means checkups and vaccines for the kids and four-legged family members too. Angie Fenton talks with Dr. Patricia Kennedy about the importance of getting your pet vaccinated for the canine influenza. Jefferson Animal Hospitals can help keep your pets healthy at their Outer Loop and Fern Creek locations in Louisville, KY. Find more information on JeffersonAnimalHospitals.com.









