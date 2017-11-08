ProStart provides head start on careers

Students interested in culinary careers get early experience with the ProStart Kentucky program, like the student chefs from Moore Traditional High School who demonstrated crab cakes in the GDL kitchen. Dine Out for ProStart Kentucky is November 14, 2017, and 10% of proceeds from participating restaurants will benefit ProStart. Find more information at KYRA.org or search ProStart Kentucky on Facebook.
