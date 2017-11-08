WHAS
ProStart provides head start on careers

The ProStart program allows high school students to get a head start in their careers, such as culinary.

WHAS 3:14 PM. EST November 08, 2017

Students interested in culinary careers get early experience with the ProStart Kentucky program, like the student chefs from Moore Traditional High School who demonstrated crab cakes in the GDL kitchen. Dine Out for ProStart Kentucky is November 14, 2017, and 10% of proceeds from participating restaurants will benefit ProStart. Find more information at KYRA.org or search ProStart Kentucky on Facebook. 

